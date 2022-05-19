Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss economic and investment cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with Chargée d’Affaires of the United States Judy Kuo, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed issues of policy, trade, economic and investment cooperation as well as relevant issues of international agenda.

In conclusion, participants noted constructive dialogue on the range of topics of mutual interest.