EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 24 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss military coop

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lt. Gen. Murat Maikeyev met with U.S. military attaché in Kazakhstan, Col. David Wiseman, Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed further cooperation between the countries' Defense Ministries.null  

    Lt. Gen. Maikeyev praised the joint work in terms of strengthening the peacekeeping potential of the Kazakh Armed Forces.

    Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation through capacity-building programs according to the Five-Year Military Cooperation Plan.
    null 

     

    Tags:
    Army Ministries Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!