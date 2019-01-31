Kazakhstan, U.S. keen to launch direct flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Civil Aviation Committee is close to signing the air service agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the Committee.

To this end, Kazakhstani and U.S. aviation authorities held bilateral consultations on September 21, 2018 in Washington, D.C.



According to the Committee, the sides are putting the finishing touches to the text of the agreement.



The signing of the document will create necessary legal framework for direct flights between Kazakhstan and the U.S.