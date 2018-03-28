Kazakhstan, U.S. not to charge fees from aircrafts carrying government delegations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the plenary session today the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United States of America regarding charging of fee for air navigation service of state aircrafts," Kazinform reports.

"The purpose of the Agreement is mutual relief from charging of air navigation fees from state aircrafts with government delegations on board. According to Kazakhstan's law of air space management, this agreement should be ratified. To execute the agreement the parties will issue relevant diplomatic permits for each flight. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan will be responsible for fulfillment of the agreement," First Vice-Minister for Investments and Development Roman Sklyar told the chamber, presenting the bill.

The agreement was signed during the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington D.C. in January 2018.