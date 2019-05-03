Kazakhstan, U.S. signed Intergovernmental Agreement on Consular Privileges and Immunities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and the U.S. signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Consular Privileges and Immunities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, the expanded strategic relations between Kazakhstan and the U.S. develop dynamically having turned into a stable political dialogue with the highest level of impact. As is known, in January 2018, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to the U.S. during which the Agreement on Expansion of Bilateral Ties to the Level of Strategic Partnership was signed. This Agreement will regulate the issues related to the provision of diplomatic immunities and privileges for consular officials of Kazakhstan and the U.S. and their families, which in turn will positively affect the activity of these consular officials," said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev.



In turn, the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser announced an intension to provide full diplomatic privileges and immunities for the diplomats working in two countries.



"Our countries have closely worked on a number of initiatives. The membership of Kazakhstan in the UNSC in 2017-2018 demonstrated your country's readiness for leadership at the international arena. We are planning to build a new consular complex in Almaty which will meet our mutual interests and will promote trips, tourism, national security, economic development. The Agreement signed today will help achieve this goal," said the diplomat.



"We recognize Kazakhstan's interest in expanding its diplomatic presence in the U.S. and opening a new consulate in San Francisco. Conferring full privileges and immunities to Kazakhstani diplomats will, undoubtedly, meet the interests of Kazakhstan, and will help develop economy in order to attract investments and boost the bilateral ties," he added.



Recall that the Consulate of Kazakhstan in San Francisco was opened in January 2019.