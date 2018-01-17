Kazakhstan, U.S. to ink $7 billion worth of contracts during Nazarbayev's visit

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed that Kazakhstan and the U.S. are about to sign over 20 commercial contracts worth over $7 billion during his official visit to Washington, Kazinform reports.

"In bilateral relations I think economic contacts play key role. In Kazakhstan, we have major American companies operating for many years. All these companies have invested about $50 million in Kazakhstan's economy so far. That trade created additional 5,000 jobs in the United States. In the afternoon, we will have a roundtable where we will discuss technical modernization of Kazakhstani economy and new opportunities. We will sign commercial contracts that would sum up to $7.5 billion. That's a very strong sign how vivid and robust our relations are," President Nazarbayev noted during the joint press conference with his American counterpart President Donald J. Trump.



According to the Kazakh President, Astana and Washington will ink contracts on the purchase of additional Boeing passenger planes, assembly of new GE locomotives in Kazakhstan and some contracts on agricultural cooperation.



President Nazarbayev went on to remind that Kazakhstan declared a visa-free regime for American citizens visiting our country and that it is working on opening direct flights between our countries.



In conclusion, the Kazakh leader congratulated Donald Trump on the success of the tax reform carried out under his leadership.





Photo by press service of Akorda