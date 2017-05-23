Kazakhstan, UAE establish visa-free travel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From now on nationals of Kazakhstan can enjoy a visa-free stay in the United Arab Emirates for up to 30 days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Tuesday, May 23, Kazakhstan and the UAE signed the protocol on visa-free regime for citizens of both countries.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan expressed heartfelt gratitude to its colleagues at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for historic breakthrough in Astana-Abu Dhabi relations.







Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov stressed that after many rounds of negotiations regarding that issue the two nations have finally inked the protocol on visa-free travel.



"I would like to take this opportunity to thank your colleagues in the UAE for their constructive approach and good will enabling our citizens to widen ‘their visa free horizons'," Minister Abdrakhmanov emphasized.



UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said that the protocol has been a long time in the making and that the two countries have made every possible effort to develop bilateral relations over the past 25 years.