Kazakhstan, UAE held political consultations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 18, 2017, Astana hosted the regular round of the political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates. Kazakhstani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov and Emirati side was led by H.E. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

The sides discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached during the Kazakh President's visit to the UAE in January as well as preparations for the official visit of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Astana in May 2017.

Kamaldinov informed the Emirati side of the political and socio-economic transformations being conducted in Kazakhstan and noted the importance of UAE's participation in the EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition. The UAE became the first country to officially confirm its participation in the exhibition.



The parties exchanged views on the topical issues of the international and regional agendas and pointed out the necessity of effective interaction within Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UNSC in 2017-2018.



Deputy FM of the UAE H.E. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman emphasized the importance of the International Meeting on Syria held in Astana which turned into practical steps of creating conditions for Intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva.



The UAE delegation highly appraised the level of the bilateral relations and pointed out the initiative of the Head of State on overall reconciliation in the Islamic world calling the Islamic countries, namely leading Muslim states, to express a political will and begin this process.