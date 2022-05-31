Kazakhstan, UAE hold regular consular consultations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The third consular consultations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates were held in the format of a video conference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Bauyrzhan Akataev, Director of the Consular Services Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Arabian delegation was headed by Majid Al Mansouri, Director of the Consular Services of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the event the parties exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere. In particular, consular-legal and visa issues, as well as issues of protecting the rights and interests of citizens of both countries were discussed. Moreover, the ways of further strengthening of cooperation in tourism and health sectors were reviewed.