    12:33, 30 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, UAE implement a lot of joint projects - Secretary of State

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amal Al Qubaisi in the Akorda presidential residence.

    According to the Akorda press service, during the meeting the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of international dialogue platforms.
    "Your visit demonstrates the high level of cooperation between our countries. Our presidents enjoy good friendly and business relations. Close dialogue between our leaders gives solid foundation for further development of cooperation," Secretary Abdykalikova said at the meeting.
    She reminded that Kazakhstan and the UAE implement a lot of joint projects, including the first Islamic Bank Al-Hilal in Central Asia and the Abu Dhabi Plaza complex under construction in the Kazakh capital. "We hope it will become an architectural landmark during the EXPO 2017 event," said Ms Abdykalikova expressing gratitude to the UAE for confirmation to participate in the upcoming exhibition.
    The Secretary of State also expressed hope for fruitful cooperation between the two nations in the international arena and at various dialogue platforms.
