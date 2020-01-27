Kazakhstan, UAE ink documents in Abu Dhabi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates signed a number of documents following the bilateral talks in Abu Dhabi between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Kazinform reports.

In particular, the sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of petrochemical industry between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the UAE.

The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan inked the Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Committee of the «Astana» International Financial Centre on regulation of financial services and the Central Bank of the UAE.

Today President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, stressing that the overarching goal of his visit to the UAE is to give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation.

On January 28, President Tokayev will hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, pay a visit to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and hold talks with heads of Emirati companies.