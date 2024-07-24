Kazakhstan, UAE keen on promoting cooperation in education

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Najmedin Mukhametaliuly met with Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, the Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities. During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the field of higher education were discussed, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the special importance of developing cooperation in higher education, including strengthening ties between educational institutions. He highlighted the significance of quality education and the crucial role of the young generation in the further development of the country.

In turn, Khalifa Al Dhaheri elaborated on the key directions and current activities of the university, as well as its achievements. He confirmed his interest in collaborating with Kazakh higher education institutions through student exchange and internship programs, underscoring the university’s openness to international cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to further develop their cooperation and continue their close interaction.