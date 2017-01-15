Kazakhstan, UAE to step up coop in fight against religious extremism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Religions Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev met with Chairman of the Hedayah International Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism Dr. Ali Rashid Al Noaimi and its Executive Director Maqsoud Kruse in Abu Dhabi on January 15. The meeting was held within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the sides exchanged views on the relevant issues of counteraction to international terrorism and prevention of religious extremism.



They agreed to step up bilateral cooperation in the sphere of fight against religious extremism.