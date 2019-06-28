Kazakhstan, UK develop cooperation in digital government

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UK Government Digital Service signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the Area of Digital Government, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Vice-Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Ablaykhan Ospanov led the Kazakh delegation that arrived in London to sign the Memorandum. Chair of the Board of Zerde National Information and Communication Holding Yerlan Durmagambetov was also part of the delegation.



The main purpose of the visit was to discuss with the UK's Government Digital Service the prospects for practical cooperation between the two countries in the field of digitization. The United Kingdom tops the global ratings in terms of the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence; creating a favorable business environment based on the principle of data openness has allowed London to become the second largest information technology hub in the world after the Silicon Valley.



The Memorandum signed between the Kazakh and British sides reflects the parties' mutual understanding on developing open and transparent digital public services in order to increase their accessibility and user-friendliness, as well as developing digital skills and human capital. The Memorandum of Understanding also provides for cooperation and exchange of experience in digital public services development, as well as training programs for Kazakh civil servants involved in the development and management of digital services.



The Kazakh delegation also took part in the Emerging and Frontier Forum hosted at the Bloomberg European Headquarters on 25 June. The forum participants discussed the role of emerging and frontier markets in the global economy and shared their understanding of the opportunities, risks and growth potential of regional economies.



The delegation also held a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings with British companies to discuss the prospects for expanding cooperation in the digitization of the Kazakh economy and public services.