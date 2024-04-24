Kazakhstan, UK sign Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

Kazakhstan and the UK signed the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Kazah minister, Great Britain is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan as well as one of the major trade and investment partners.

The serious and systemic actions aimed at expanding a constructive political dialogue and comprehensive interaction between our countries have been taken in the recent years. Our countries share a common desire to expand and deepen multifaceted action. We make efforts and confirm readiness for joint work in this direction, said Nurtleu.

He mentioned that 11 years ago during the visit of UN Foreign Secretary David Cameron to Kazakhstan as the UK Prime Minister the Joint statement on enhanced strategic partnership was adopted.