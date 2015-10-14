Kazakhstan, Ukraine entered into agrt in aviation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Ukraine agreed on mutual supply of military goods. Kazakhstan Aviation Industry LLP (subsidiary company of JSC Kazakhstan Engineering) and Ukrspetsexport Ukrainian state company on export and import of military and special goods signed a memorandum of cooperation in aviation, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry informs.

The agreement opens new opportunities for both countries' defense industries. The Kazakh-Ukrainian cooperation in aviation will cover several areas. In particular, the parties agreed to open a regional centre on repair of airplane engines produced by JSC Motor Sich and a service centre on technical maintenance and repair of Antonov aircrafts in Astana. Besides, the agreement provides for replacement of engines and modernization of AN-2 and AN-2-100 planes as well as an industrial assembly of MS-14 turbo-propeller engines for their installation at the modernized planes. The parties agreed also to start joint development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles, supply, repair and technical maintenance of aviation simulators.