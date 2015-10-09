Kazakhstan, Ukraine Presidents consider strengthening economic coop (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the meeting President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko have discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation in trade

and economic sphere, coal industry, transport and logistics and agricultural sectors, Akorda reported. Moreover, the two leaders exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda including the situation in the south-east of Ukraine and the progress of the Minsk Agreements. President of Kazakhstan welcomed Petro Poroshenko's official visit to our country which will help to improve the economic cooperation. In turn, President of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for his invitation to visit Kazakhstan. Mr.Poroshenko noted the presence of numerous political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and social ties between the two countries. The Ukrainian leader also emphasized the interest in boosting all-round collaboration in various fields. P.Poroshenko praised the efforts of Nursultan Nazarbayev to assist in maintaining peace in Ukraine. In addition, the President of Ukraine congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.