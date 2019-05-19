EN
    Kazakhstan-UN coop to be continued for the sake of peace and intl security - Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cooperation of Kazakhstan and the UN will be continued for the name of peace and international security, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says.

    "I welcome back the first group of Kazakh peacekeepers with the UN mission, who successfully fulfilled a noble mission in Lebanon. Cooperation with UN will continue for the sake of peace and international security," the President tweeted.

    For the first time in the history of the modern Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, 120 soldiers of the joint peacekeeping company of the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Regiment were deployed in October 2018 to the Lebanese Republic as part of the Indian Battalion (INDBAT) within the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

    Throughout 6 months, Kazakh peacekeepers worthily performed the tasks on maintaining peace and security in the region and functions of patrolling, organizing observation posts, ceasefire monitoring, and were also involved in all activities conducted by the mission's headquarters, in particular, assisting the civilian population, strengthening civil-military relations.

