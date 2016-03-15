Kazakhstan-UN cooperation elevated to new level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN has reached a new level, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told during the ceremony of presentation of credentials by ambassadors of several foreign states in the Akorda.

"Stable development of the country presents Kazakhstan as a politically and economically attractive partner. The framework partnership program for 2016-2020 between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN is a demonstration of reaching of a new level of cooperation by the two sides," N. Nazarbayev said.

The president called the program on development of Semey region an example of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.

UN Resident Coordinator, Permanent Representative of the UNDP in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura presented the Head of State a letter of credence.