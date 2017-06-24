Kazakhstan, UN developing Code of Conduct in International Anti-Terrorist Operations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and United Nations are developing the Astana Code of Conduct in International Anti-Terrorist Operations, Kazinform correspondent cites the country's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

Speaking at the meeting on the Syrian crisis in the framework of the Eurasian Media Forum, Minister reminded that the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to establish the Global Antiterrorist Coalition (network) under the auspices of the UN. Mr. Abdrahmanov noted that this initiative, among other its goals intended define and agree on a single definition of terrorism and violent extremism.

"It was a call to adopt a common list of terrorist organizations under the aegis of the UN Security Council. (...) On behalf of our President, there was a call for a single mechanism to identify, detain and extradite persons who committed and support terrorist acts. In order to promote the aforementioned initiatives of our President, we are working with international experts, primarily the UN, to develop the Astana Code of Conduct in International Anti-Terrorist Operations," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.