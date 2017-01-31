Kazakhstan, UN human rights officials met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Human Right Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov and Regional Representative of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Central Asia Richard Comenda have met in Astana today.

During the meeting there were discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of institutional development of the country's human rights protection agency, improvement of human rights legislation, the press service of the Ombudsman's Office informed.

The Ombudsman pointed out that the long-term effective interaction with one of key agencies of the UN has allowed achieving positive results and stability in the sphere of human rights and freedom in Kazakhstan. Through implementation of joint programs and actions Kazakhstan demonstrates its experience of human rights policy both inside and outside the country.

In turn, Richard Comenda expressed opinion that Kazakhstan's national human rights institute has got a firm standing as a mediator between state bodies and civil society.

The parties exchanged opinions about the further priority directions and prospects of cooperation, in particular within the Asia-Pacific forum of national human rights institutions and other joint projects.