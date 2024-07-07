Kazakhstan, UN Office on Drugs and Crime strengthen cooperation

First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with the Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Central Asia Ashita Mittal on the occasion of the completion of her mission in the region, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Ashita Mittal noted great contribution of Kazakhstan and the high dynamics of cooperation with UNODC within the framework of existing regional programmes in Central Asia on combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, cybercrime, transnational organised crime, corruption, etc. She congratulated Kazakhstan on its election for the first time to the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice for 2025-2027.

First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin stressed the importance of continuing and expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNODC on these issues, including the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC). He highlighted the active co-operation with UNODC on combating synthetic drugs, supporting the holding of a UNODC Regional conference in Astana in 2025 on this subject.

The parties expressed mutual interest in continuing and deepening the co-operation between Kazakhstan and UNODC.

In conclusion, Akan Rakhmetullin expressed gratitude to Ashita Mittal for her significant contribution to strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and UNODC.