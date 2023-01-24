Kazakhstan, UN to sign projects in agriculture

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan eyes signing two projects in the food and agriculture spheres as part of the Partnership Program with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the near future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a regional seminar devoted to the FAO activity held in Azerbaijan Isskander Mukhlissov, deputy director of the Department of international cooperation and investment promotion of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, said that the joint projects aim at reducing food loss and waste in Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye, as well as increasing the efficiency of breeding small livestock so as to reduce greenhouse gases.

«The realization of this project will have a positive multiplier effect, with the more optimal and effective use of pasture resources, fodder base development, better weight gain on one side, and greater employment of rural people, stable tax revenues, new family farms, as well as reduced greenhouse gases,» said Mukhlissov, pointing out that all these tasks and goals are highlighted in the National Project for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex for 2021/25.

According to him, 14 projects were carried out with the support of FAO in Kazakhstan. 11 more projects are underway and draft documents are being prepared for 21 more projects.

«The projects cover different topic areas with a budget if $35.9 million attracted from own funds of FAO as well as its partners, including the Global Environment Facility, EBRD, World Bank, Green Climate Bank, and others,» said the speaker.

Kazakhstan and FAO signed the Partnership Program in 2015. The program which has the status of law is to receive funding in the near future.

On January 24, Baku played host to the regional seminar themed ‘FAO-Turkiye Partnership Program’ with the representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.