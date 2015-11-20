Kazakhstan understands the difficulties Afghanistan is going through - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with his Afghan counterpart President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the Akorda presidential residence today to discuss economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting in Astana, the sides also touched upon the problems of international agenda and regional security. "The Central Asian region and Afghanistan enjoy common long-standing historical and cultural values. Back in the day we constantly interacted with former President Hamid Karzai. Kazakhstan renders all-round support to Afghanistan on its path of stabilization. We need stable and prosperous Afghanistan to establish close ties," President Nazarbayev said greeting Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Astana. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan does understand the difficulties and risks Afghanistan is going through. "We are delighted to witness the situation getting back to normal. You strive to bring together the entire nation and establish the government of national unity. We support your intentions," the Kazakh President added. The Kazakh leader also emphasized that President Ghani's visit will bring the bilateral relations to a brand new level. President Ghani who is on his first official visit to Kazakhstan, in turn, praised the country's success that had been achieved through the years of independence.