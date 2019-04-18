Kazakhstan, United Kingdom: expanding strategic partnership at new stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with Sir Alan Duncan MP, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom to discuss the current state and prospects of the bilateral strategic partnership, as well as the current international agenda, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

During the meeting at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Mr. Atamkulov noted that the political dialogue between the two states is characterized by constructiveness, openness and mutual support. He stressed the effective work of the Strategic Dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Business Council, all of which contribute to the expansion of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and industrial spheres, as well as the promotion of investment cooperation.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister informed his colleague about the Foreign Ministry's new functions on implementing the state investment policy and coordinating export promotion activities.



Sir Alan stressed that the UK considers Kazakhstan as one of its main strategic partners in Central Asia. The UK Minister expressed his full support for the processes of domestic political changes in Kazakhstan, noting the great importance for the international community of the continuous stability and predictability of the country's domestic and foreign policy. London aims to strengthen political and trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. Sir Alan also agreed there is great potential for cooperation in digital technologies and agriculture.





The United Kingdom is among the five largest investors in Kazakhstan. The volume of gross direct investment from the UK in 2005-2018 amounted to $13.3 billion. More than 860 legal entities, branches and representative offices with British participation are registered in Kazakhstan, of which more than 500 are active. The Trade Envoy of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson is expected to pay a visit to Kazakhstan later this month as the head of a large business delegation. The visit is expected to give additional impetus to the development of trade and investment cooperation.



The sides noted the work of the Astana International Financial Centre with the active participation of British experts, which operates on the principles of English common law with a preferential tax regime and an independent financial court.



The sides reached a mutual understanding on the entire range of issues under discussion and confirmed a firm intention to further strengthen the strategic partnership across the entire spectrum of relations.

