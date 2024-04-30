Kazakhstan unites: 50,000 volunteers around the country involved in aiding with floods

The latest figures provided by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan indicate that 50,000 volunteers are involved in ongoing efforts to help victims of natural disasters in various regions of Kazakhstan. The total amount of humanitarian aid collected already exceeds 9,903 tons, of which 6,326 tons were sent to “red” areas and distributed to those affected by the floods, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

More than 8,600 volunteers took part in the evacuation of citizens in the Aktobe region, and 860 tons of humanitarian goods were collected at two humanitarian aid points. They helped organize hot meals for 10,000 rescuers and evacuees. More than 8,000 volunteers are involved in flood control operations in the West Kazakhstan region, where they collect more than 780 tons of humanitarian aid, fill sandbags, build dams and protect water. Currently, volunteers continue to actively participate in the evacuation of citizens, providing first aid and psychological support, as well as collecting, sorting and sending humanitarian aid. In addition, they are actively involved in ditch works, construction of shorelines and providing food for evacuees, rescue workers and the military.

There are also many volunteers in other areas. There are more than 10,000 of them in the Kostanay region, 13,000 in the Atyrau region, and more than 530 tons of humanitarian aid have already been collected in the North Kazakhstan region. In addition, in the city of Astana, 30 volunteer organizations collected 1,120 tons of food and non-food items in order to be ready to provide assistance if necessary.

In addition to helping with the floods, volunteers and residents of Almaty are actively involved in the Help Your Neighbor campaign. The akimat of Almaty announced the launch of the Help Your Neighbor campaign as part of the republican initiative Taza Qazaqstan and the city campaign Almaty is our common home, which will last until May 8. The Almaty Department of Employment and Social Programs organized an action to help single pensioners and people with special needs living in the city’s private sector. The campaign was attended by 866 volunteers and citizens who cleaned up 114 houses where veterans, single pensioners and socially vulnerable citizens live. The campaign continues and it is planned to cover another 93 houses.

Akimat of Karaganda region shares that volunteers actively take part in the republican environmental campaign “Taza Qazaqstan”, providing assistance to single pensioners and veterans living in private houses. The work was carried out with the aim of creating clean and well-groomed yards where those who have made a great contribution to the development of the country throughout their lives live.

In Saran, the student parliament “Zhiger” of the Saransk Higher Humanitarian and Technical College named after Kunanbayev came to the aid of lonely pensioners, planning to cover about 30 people. During the event, more than 700 tons of garbage have already been collected and taken to landfills, and more than 1,300 people took part in cleanup work. The total area of almost one hundred hectares has been cleared, and 27 unauthorized landfills have been eliminated. Thirteen new waste containers have also been installed throughout the city, and 1,050 trees and more than 500 shrubs have been planted.

In Temirtau, Shanyrak volunteer center did not stand aside, helping to clean the territory of the nursing home, as well as its surroundings, and giving the elderly their attention and care. The work continues, 160 of the most contaminated areas have already been identified, of which 105 have been cleaned to date. In addition, 5,300 trees and shrubs are planned to be planted by the end of the campaign.

Sanitary cleaning work also continues in the Shetsky district. Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 4.3 thousand tons of garbage and ash have already been removed, and this week it is planned to remove about a thousand more tons of solid waste. It is also planned to plant 3,823 seedlings and about 500 shrubs in the area. In the Osakarovsky district, the yard of the World War II veteran Anna Kotova was cleaned. Students of the A. Bokeikhan school and volunteers planted spruce trees in her yard, painted the house and fence, and also cleared the yard of debris. Work to improve the environment continues in this direction.