Kazakhstan unveils Design and Technology Institute

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dean of School of Technology of the Kazakh University of Technology and Business Bela Umraliyeva spilled details about the work of the Design and Technology Institute San Alemi (The World of Fashion), financed by a grant from the World Bank.

"We have won the World Bank project. Our goal is to create the industry research institute of design and technology. The institute is purposed to develop wide range popular collections, to help enterprises both develop collections and sell them, and forecast apparel industry market. It will also hold its fairs and fashion shows to enter the worldwide market. In particular, we will target the markets of Russia, Belarus and Turkey," she stressed.

