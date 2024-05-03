Kazakhstan unveils National Guard air base

Kazakh President – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of an air base of the national Guard in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The Head of State congratulated those attending on the forthcoming Defender of the Motherland Day. He said it is a holiday that arouses patriotic feelings and raises the martial spirit, while the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan is a reliable shield for the interests of our sovereign country, a solid foundation for peace and stability.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the new air base is a landmark event not only for the National Guard but also for the country's entire Army. It will empower law enforcement agencies and allow for rapid air missions.

The President stressed the military were on the frontline during the unprecedented floods in Kazakhstan demonstrating the striking example of their loyalty to oath. He expressed sincere gratitude to all the military who helped people through hard times.