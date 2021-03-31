Kazakhstan unveils roster for Judo Grand Slam in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Judo Grand Slam is set to kick off in Antalya, Turkey tomorrow, Kazinform reports.

The international tournament will run from April 1 through 3 and is expected to bring together 476 athletes from 93 countries of the world.

Team Kazakhstan will be represented by ten judokas in various weight categories.

Magzhan Shamshadin and Bauyrzhan Sagyngaliyev are to fight in 60kg and 66kg weight classes. Ansarbek Gainullin and Zhanbolat Bagytbergenov as well as Madi Amangeldy and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar will take on their opponents in 73kg and 81kg weight categories, respectively. Asylan Sagitbek and Yersultan Muzafarov will vie for medals in 90kg weight category, whereas Aibek Serikbayev – in 100kg weight class. Yelaman Yergaliyev and Adil Orazbayev are to represent the country in +100kg weight class.

Three female judokas Otgontsetseg Galbadrah, Sevara Nyshanbayeva, and Zarina Sharipova will fight in 48kg, 57kg and 63kg weight categories, accordingly.