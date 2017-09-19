Kazakhstan up in 2017 Asian Games medal standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan rose to the 5th spot in the medal tally of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

So far, Kazakhstan has collected 12 medals, including 3 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.



Sergey Grigoryev claimed gold for Kazakhstan in pole vaulting, Ivan Ivanov - in shot put and Olga Rypakova - in long jump.



The Kazakh athletes won silver in taekwondo, wrestling and track cycling.



Kazakhstani Aituar Shaikenov clinched taekwondo bronze. Runner Anastasiya Vinogradova and 4 Kazakh jiu jitsu practitioners bagged bronze as well.



Turkmenistan leads the overall medal standings with 62 medals (29 gold, 21 silver and 12 bronze). Coming in second is Iran with 12 medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze). Uzbekistan rounds out the top 3 with 28 medals (3 gold, 5 silver and 20 bronze).