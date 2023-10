On Wednesday, September 27, Kazakh sportsmen won four medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The Kazakh team won the country’s first gold in trap shooting. Besides, Kazakhstan added three more bronze medals to the country's tally yesterday.

As of now, Kazakhstan ranks 12th in the overall medal count with 13 medals, including one gold, two silver, and 10 bronze.