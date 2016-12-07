Kazakhstan up in PISA rankings run by OECD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has released the influential PISA rankings based on tests taken by 15-year-olds in more than 70 countries, including Kazakhstan.

In total over 500,000 15-year-olds took part in the PISA 2015.



Kazakhstan was represented by 5,780 15-year-old schoolchildren and students from 16 regions of the country (189 schools and 27 colleges).



The OECD rankings doesn't rank countries by points, instead it highlights the high-achieving education systems. Compared to the 2012 results, Kazakhstani students demonstrated progress in maths (28 points), reading (34 points) and science (31 points).



It became possible after Kazakhstan launched the National Action Plan on development of functional literacy of schoolchildren on instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and took steps to update the content of secondary education.



The Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) provides education rankings on the basis of international tests taken by 15-year-olds in maths, reading and science. The tests are taken every three years. It should be noted that Asian countries have been dominating the rankings for the past couple of years with Singapore at the top.