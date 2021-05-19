EN
    Kazakhstan updates 2020 coronavirus death toll

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry announced the updated coronavirus death toll data for 2020, Kazinform reports.

    «Following the results of yearly reports of the regions which provided data by the end of this March and the national statistics bureau all the cases of late registration of deaths were taken into consideration ,» Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat told a briefing. «The Ministry and the national statistics bureau have revised all the statistical data. Given all these data the Healthcare Ministry performed the analysis of the mortality causes with respect to data of the commission for mortality rate research, pathologicoanatomic protocols, and forensic medical examinations. The final data on coronavirus deaths for 2020 climbed to 4,729, including 1,729 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and 2,946 not confirmed COVID-19 deaths,» she added.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
