Kazakhstan updates its COVID-19 recoveries statistics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 131 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Out of 131 recent recoveries, 22 have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 30 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 12 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 4 in Mangistau region.

Number of Kazakhstan's COVID-19 recoveries has passed the mark of 8,530: 1,793 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,006 in Almaty city, 455 in Shymkent city, 145 in Akmola region, 252 in Aktobe region, 309 in Almaty region, 892 in Atyrau region, 92 in East Kazakhstan region, 278 in Zhambyl region, 488 in West Kazakhstan region, 619 in Karaganda region, 155 in Kostanay region, 346 in Kyzylorda region, 204 in Mangistau region, 182 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 267 in Turkestan region.