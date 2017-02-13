Kazakhstan ups oil output forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan decided to increase its oil output forecast, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“As per the Energy Ministry’s forecast, oil output forecast has been increased to 81mln tonnes in 2017 that is 1.5mln tonnes higher against the year 2016 indicator approved in August.

Oil export forecast has been raised by $4.9bln up to $45.1bln, while import forecast rose by $3.6bln and made $32.7bln,” Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov said while presenting the amendments to the Law “On National Budget for 2017-2019” in the Majilis.