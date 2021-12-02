Kazakhstan upset in 2021 Davis Cup quarterfinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serbia defeated Team Kazakhstan 2-1 to propel to the 2021 Davis Cup semifinals in Madrid, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

At the beginning of the quarterfinals in Madrid, the 33-year-old Mikhail Kukushkin gave Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead by routing Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, 22, in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Then, world number one Novak Djokovic tied the score against the Kazakh squad by stunning Alexander Bublik in straight sets 3-6, 4-6 in their respective rubber.

Serbian duo Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic won the decisive doubles rubber against Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

The Serbian side will face Croatia in the 2021 Davis Cup semifinals tomorrow.