Kazakhstan urges SCO states to jointly address inland waters degradation

Cooperation in ecology and combating climate change is of particular relevance in today’s realities, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during the SCO Plus event at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

We’re witnessing growing numbers of different natural disasters, causing huge damage to almost all states. Recently, Kazakhstan experienced the consequences of the unprecedented floods. According to experts, the scale of this natural disaster is directly related to global warming. It’s obvious that it is not possible to overcome climatic challenges alone. I believe that the global community needs to stay on course to decisively decarbonize economies without compromising the pressing development and modernization tasks of all states, said Tokayev.

The Head of State went on to propose to elaborate joint actions to address inland waters degradation as well as implementation of new water-saving technologies. The joint efforts of the SCO member countries in this field will be a practical contribution of the SCO to the realization of the goals of the international year of glacier's preservation declared by the UN General Assembly.