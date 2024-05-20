Kazakhstan, U.S. continue dialogue on human rights and democratic reforms

The third meeting of the annual High-level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms between Kazakhstan and the United States took place in Astana co-chaired by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States in human rights issues. The parties focused on further implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political reform agenda that includes strengthening the protection of rights of people with disabilities, combating trafficking in persons, ensuring freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, supporting the development of media, as well as asset recovery and combating corruption.

The United States reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fruitful and reliable cooperation based on mutual interests and universal values. Under Secretary Uzra Zeya expressed the United States’ unwavering support for President Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of consistent implementation of the Action Plan on human rights and the rule of law signed by the President of Kazakhstan last December.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties paid special attention to strengthening the policy of zero tolerance for violence against women and children. The United States, in particular, welcomed the law passed on April 15, 2024, which toughened the penalties for domestic violence and violence against children in Kazakhstan.

The participants also discussed promoting human rights at multilateral and regional arena, including through cooperation at the UN Human Rights Council and initiatives of the C5+1 Summit held in New York last year.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue productive interaction and hold the next meeting of the High-Level Dialogue in 2025 in Washington, DC.