Kazakhstan, US ink 5-year military coop plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Washington, the representatives of the defense departments of Kazakhstan and the United States of America have held bilateral defense consultations.

The military delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant-General Talgat Mukhtarov. During the event, the attendees discussed the current and prospective issues of the military cooperation between Kazakhstan and the US, and signed another five-year military cooperation plan for 2018-2022, which specifies the areas of collaboration for the forthcoming period.

In addition, the Kazakh side met with the representatives of the US Department of Defense, the National Guard Bureau, the US Army and the National Defense University during the visit.