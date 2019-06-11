Kazakhstan-US to co-produce TV series

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM KazakhFilm Studio is set to co-produce a TV series along with one of the US leading film companies based on No Exit project, the Studio's press service reports.

No Exit (fantasy/horror feature film) was shot in Kazakhstan and is an international collaboration of producers, namely, Sara Louisa Wilson, the US, Dario Kirola, the international expert, and Kazakhstan's Aigul Sydykova. Sara Louisa Wilson, known for Jelly, is the film director and author of the script.



The film was awarded at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival held recently in California and received the Panavision Award.



No Exit depicts the story of Daniyar, a young man, who returns home after a long absence to find out strange behavior of the people in the town.