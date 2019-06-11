EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:40, 11 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-US to co-produce TV series

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM KazakhFilm Studio is set to co-produce a TV series along with one of the US leading film companies based on No Exit project, the Studio's press service reports.

    No Exit (fantasy/horror feature film) was shot in Kazakhstan and is an international collaboration of producers, namely, Sara Louisa Wilson, the US, Dario Kirola, the international expert, and Kazakhstan's Aigul Sydykova. Sara Louisa Wilson, known for Jelly, is the film director and author of the script.

    The film was awarded at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival held recently in California and received the Panavision Award.

    No Exit depicts the story of Daniyar, a young man, who returns home after a long absence to find out strange behavior of the people in the town.

    Tags:
    Culture Kazakhstan and USA Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!