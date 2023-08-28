Kazakhstan-USAID cooperation development prospects discussed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Anjali Kaur.

The parties discussed current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and USAID, issues of regional trade, renewable energy and climate change, as well as interaction between KazAID and USAID, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The American side reaffirmed its support for the political and socio-economic reforms’ implementation by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as USAID’s commitment to continue carrying out programs and projects in the fields of healthcare, rule of law, economic diversification, energy, environment etc.

For reference: Since 1992, USAID has implemented numerous projects in Kazakhstan, covering a wide range of areas, incl. diversification of economy, energy sector, ecology, healthcare, rule of law, etc.