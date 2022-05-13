EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 13 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree to further increase flight frequency

    None
    None
    KHIVA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to continue work on increasing air communication and unveiling new routes linking the two nations on the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the Ministers of transport of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, this move will help Nur-Sultan and Tashkent boost bilateral economic, cultural and tourist ties.

    Nowadays Kazakhstan enjoys the highest flight frequency and the highest number of routes with Uzbekistan out of all foreign countries.

    Air Astana, SCAT, Fly Arystan, and Uzbekistan Airways operate 40 flights per week between the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Turkestan, Aktobe, Tashkent, Samarkand, Namangan, Urgench, and Nukus.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Tourism Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Transport Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!