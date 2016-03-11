Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agreed on apportioning Syrdarya water

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Kazakhstani farmers will get enough volume of water after apportioning of Syrdarya river water with Uzbekistan. First Deputy Prime Minsiter Bakytzhan Sagintayev said it today answering journalists' questions after the 15th Session of the Kazakh-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

“Every year, the farmers of South Kazakhstan region face the problem of apportioning water of the Syrdarya river during cropping season. The Uzbek side confirmed that Kazakhstan will receive enough volume of water which we have previously agreed upon,” he added.