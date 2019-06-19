Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan buy polyethylene in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Nine deals were registered at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan last week, Trend reports referring to the State Exchange.

Businessmen from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan purchased high-density polyethylene. Besides, colorless sheet glass, cotton yarn, cotton fiber were sold to businessmen from Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The total amount of transactions exceeded $3.329 million, Trend reports.



Businesses and organizations of all ownership forms, residents of Turkmenistan and other countries can participate in the exchange trading by acquisition of a broker place or signing the service contract with exchange brokers.



Petrochemicals, cotton fiber, local textile and chemical production are the main exports in Turkmenistan.



Prices for some products put up for auction change daily and are set according to international quotations; for cotton in accordance with the Liverpool news agency "Cotton Outlook" and for petroleum products in accordance with S&P Global Platts.