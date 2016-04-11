Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan create favorable tariff conditions for through transportation development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have created favorable tariff conditions for the development of through transit, this was announced during a working visit of President of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin to Uzbekistan.

According to the press release, Mr. Mamin held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Batyr Zakirov, Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Trade Elyor Ganiyev and Chairman of the Board of JSC "Uzbekistan Temir Yollari" Achilbai Ramatov.



During the talks the parties have discussed the issues of further expansion of cooperation in the sphere of transport and logistics. The first quarter of the current year shows positive dynamics of railway transportation of goods between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



As noted, the parties agreed on further adoption of flexible tariff policy. In addition there were reviewed the possibility of providing discounts on transit fees for the transportation of grain, flour and other agricultural products, as well as cotton, fertilizers, non-ferrous metals and other goods.



It is worth noting that an agreement was reached on Kazakhstani railway products supply to Uzbekistan.