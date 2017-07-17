Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss cross-border cooperation in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Demeuov met with his Uzbek counterpart Davron Nazarmukhamedov in Tashkent to discuss problems of cross-border cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

In attendance at the meeting were heads of ministries' agencies and regional cross-border agencies.



At the meeting, the sides touched upon prospects and priorities issues of bilateral cooperation, especially in cross-border regions.



The action plans between several regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan covering organizational and practical measures were approved by participants as well.



Additionally, both ministries agreed to hold working meetings on a regular basis.