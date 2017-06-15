EN
    17:36, 15 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss military-technical cooperation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the furtherance of military-technical cooperation, Major General Talgat Zhanzhumenov, Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, has met with Colonel Atabek Ibadullayev, Uzbek Deputy Defense Minister for Arming, Kazinform cites the ministry press service.

    During the meeting, they discussed the prospective areas of bilateral military-technical cooperation between the two states. As a part of the working visit, the military delegation of Uzbekistan made a tour of the Kazakh defense enterprises based in Uralsk manufacturing rifle armaments, 30-mm ammunition dummy units, marine ships and boats, as well as special machines for defense operations against chemical, biological or nuclear attack, transportation of petroleum products and drinking water.

    In Kazakhstan, the guests visited the enterprises that produce armored wheeled vehicles and optoelectronic devices. They attended the presentations of other manufacturers of military products. It should be noted that all domestic enterprises of the defense-industrial complex work on behalf of the Armed Forces, other troops and military structures of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan organized for the guests a tour of the Military History Museum of the Kazakh Armed Forces National Military Patriotic Center and a visit to Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition Astana "Future Energy".

     

