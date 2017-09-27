Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan embark on brand new level of coop - Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid an official visit to Uzbekistan on September 25-27, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

In Tashkent, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and held negotiations with chairmen of both chambers of the Uzbek Parliament.



At the meeting with the Uzbek President, Speaker Tokayev noted the special role of the Kazakh-Uzbek interaction in ensuring stability and security both in Central Asia and beyond its borders.



The Kazakh Senate Speaker lauded current dynamics of development of all-round Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan ties. "Recent President Nazarbayev's state visit to Uzbekistan gave start to a brand new stage in the history of bilateral relations. The sides inked a wide range of documents," Tokayev noted.



He also pointed out that top-level meetings give the two nations an impulse to step up friendship and cooperation.



Tokayev said he believes that MPs of both countries can work on the implementation of the presidents' initiatives on joint rational use of water resources of the Aral Sea basin.



The Senate Speaker also briefed the Uzbek leader on the progress in implementation of the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy, the National Plan "100 specific steps", the Rukhani zhangyru and Digital Kazakhstan programs.



During his visit to Tashkent, Mr. Tokayev also met with his Uzbek colleagues to consider the issues of development of inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation in law-making activity. The sides agreed to activate inter-parliamentary contacts in bilateral format and within the international organizations.