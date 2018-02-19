Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan expand car industry co-op

ANDIJAN. KAZINFORM Nowadays, Kazakhstan's cooperation with GM Motors Uzbekistan offers great opportunities, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev said during his working trip to Andijan Region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Ambassador, Saryarka AvtoProm together with GM Motors Uzbekistan laid a good groundwork for assembling cars popular not only in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan but also in neighboring countries.

"We consider the partnership with GM Motors Uzbekistan as a long-term and strategic project. For now, we have reached an agreement to assemble up to 7,000 cars a year. This year, we are also planning to expand the lineup with R2 Ravon and R4 Ravon models," added Yerik Utembayev.

The Kazakh diplomat highlighted that the new industrial revolution outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan boosts the creation of new branches of industry that will be the most competitive.



"What we are discussing is not only about assembling cars. We are up to establish a joint automotive industry. We have already agreed to create a cluster of farm machinery. (...) We are considering several regions of Kazakhstan that will work in terms of a base for manufacturing vehicle components. We will also work on the models that will expand the domestic assembly range using our raw materials," the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan summed up.