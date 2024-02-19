Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan eye 2-3fold rise in mutual trade

Economic and trade relations are among the key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbek foreign minister, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan is our largest trade partner in Central Asia, Over the past years, the mutual trade turnover has doubled. During the recent talks, the ways to increase this figure by 2-3 times were discussed, said Saidov.

Last November, the countries signed the intergovernmental agreement to set up the international center for industrial cooperation to enter new markets through the creation of value-added chains.

According to the Uzbek minister, the countries face the task to increase their transport and transit capacity.

The issues of modernizing the border checkpoints, increasing their throughput, digitalizing customs and other services were discussed. As you know, the issue of water resource use becomes a priority taken into account climate change. So, an emphasis was made on the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies for rational use of waters of transboundary rivers in Central Asia, strengthening the legal and structural framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, said Bakhtiyor Saidov, after talks with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in narrow and expanded formats.

The Uzbek foreign minister stressed that the cultural and humanitarian ties are the foundation of both countries’ relations.

Last June, Uzbekistan solemnly marked the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan. This year, the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan are to take place in Kazakhstan. Within the event, the weeks of Uzbek cinema and cuisine as well as exhibition of fine art and folk art are to be held.